MS Walk returns to North Glenmore Park on May 29
After being put on pause due to the pandemic, the Jayman BUILT MS Walk is set to return as an in-person event on May 29 at North Glenmore Park.
The walk at North Glenmore Park will be a five kilometre route, with an opening ceremony slated for 11 a.m.
And those who don't yet feel comfortable gathering in large groups are encouraged to take part by watching a livestream, or walking in a small group or as an individual and using the hashtag #MSWalk.
"The MS community isn’t defined by virtual and in-person, it’s defined by the support and connections made by participating in MS Walk," read a release.
"How ever you choose to walk, know that your participation and fundraising moves us closer to a world free of MS."
More than 1,000 Calgarians took part in the last in-person event, held in 2019.
"Health regulations will be in place for all in-person MS Walk events to ensure a safe environment for everybody participating," read a release.
