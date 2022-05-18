MS Walk returns to North Glenmore Park on May 29

Organizers of the annual MS Walk say approximately 14,000 people live with the disease in Alberta.

After being put on pause due to the pandemic, the Jayman BUILT MS Walk is set to return as an in-person event on May 29 at North Glenmore Park.

The walk at North Glenmore Park will be a five kilometre route, with an opening ceremony slated for 11 a.m.

And those who don't yet feel comfortable gathering in large groups are encouraged to take part by watching a livestream, or walking in a small group or as an individual and using the hashtag #MSWalk.

"The MS community isn’t defined by virtual and in-person, it’s defined by the support and connections made by participating in MS Walk," read a release.

"How ever you choose to walk, know that your participation and fundraising moves us closer to a world free of MS."

More than 1,000 Calgarians took part in the last in-person event, held in 2019.

"Health regulations will be in place for all in-person MS Walk events to ensure a safe environment for everybody participating," read a release.

