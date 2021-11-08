MSU researchers collecting data on Great Lakes shoreline
Staff
The Associated Press
Researchers at Michigan State University are collecting data on how Great Lakes shoreline, including how residents view coastlines and the impact of high water levels.
Assistant professor Erin Bunting said the goal is to empower local communities, which is important to the future of the lakeshores and future research.
The results will be published online and analyzed in scientific publications.
The project is funded by the National Science Foundation and involves collecting information in several ways including a drone program and a mobile app. Bunting said more than 1,200 images have been submitted since June.
Drone pilots were trained in half a dozen Michigan communities where the shoreline is vulnerable to impacts from water levels.
-
Woman, 60, dies in single-vehicle collision in southern N.S.RCMP in southern Nova Scotia are investigating after a 60-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle collision in Port L'Hebert on Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Southwood Secondary SchoolA second COVID-19 case among students in a Grade 9 class at Southwood Secondary School has prompted public health officials to declare an outbreak.
-
Metro Vancouver's budget was passed. Here's how much more households will pay.The Metro Vancouver authority's newly passed budget means households will pay an average of $595 for all regional services next year.
-
Cambridge bridge reopens after structural damageThe bridge on Blackbridge Road in Cambridge is open to traffic again on Monday.
-
Expense fraud trial of former hospital chief executive underway in Halifax courtThe fraud trial of a former hospital chief executive is underway Monday in a Halifax provincial court. Tracy Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000 stemming from an investigation into her expenses while she was the senior leader of the IWK Health Centre.
-
Ford makes campaign-style stop in Bradford touting controversial bypassDoug Ford's Progressive Conservative government is doubling down on its commitment to fully fund a controversial highway project that was first proposed decades ago.
-
Power outage affects 1,187 customers in Sault Ste. MarieCrews with PUC in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two separate power outages Monday morning.
-
Chatham woman killed after collision with truck and grain vacChatham-Kent police say a 32-year-old woman has died after a collision between a car and a pickup truck pulling a grain vac.
-
Alberta junior football team helps first responders following Sask. highway crashThe Borden, Sask., fire department is thanking an Alberta football squad for offering assistance following a highway crash.