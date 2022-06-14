Mt. Washington offers skiing and ziplining in rare June 'Snowmer' event
With B.C. seeing an unseasonably cold spring and start to summer, Mt. Washington Alpine Resort is offering a unique skiing and ziplining event this Father's Day weekend.
The Vancouver Island resort will open ski lifts and zipline tours at the same time this Saturday and Sunday.
It's the first time the resort's opened ski lifts during the Father's Day weekend in more than a decade. The last Father's Day ski weekend was in 2011, according to the resort.
Single-day lift tickets will be offered for all ages for $29, and dads will be able to ski for free to celebrate Father's Day.
Anyone with season passes for winter 2021/2022, or who purchased early passes for winter 2022/2023, will also get complimentary lift access this weekend.
The mountain's Whiskey Jack ski lift will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the weekend with limited access to the resort's terrain park.
Meanwhile, zipline tours will be flying overhead of skiers and snowboarders, according to the resort.
Mt. Washington adds that patio games and music spun by a local DJ will also be on display this weekend.
