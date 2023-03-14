'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas

Warning: This story includes details that may be disturbing to some readers

A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.

Kaitlyn Braun is alleged to have misled numerous doulas – professionals who provide support during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period – lying to them about being pregnant or carrying a stillborn, while falsely using their services.

KITCHENER DOULA RECOUNTS 'WAVE OF TRAUMA'

Kitchener doula Amy Perry says she was introduced to Braun in November 2022 after Perry’s colleague, another doula in Stratford, reached out for help supporting a woman who said she was pregnant with a stillborn baby after a sexual assault.

Perry says what happened over the next eight days was more bizarre and more heinous than anything she’s experienced in her nearly six years as a doula.

“It’s much bigger than what people can even realize, the wave of trauma,” Perry told CTV News on Tuesday.

Perry offered her services virtually, for free to Braun – even coaching her as she went through labour.

“The moans, the sounds she made were really realistic, even through the last stage of labour – through transition – she would even go as far as to vomit, which is the normal thing,” Perry said.

Braun even showed Perry and the other doula a photo of a stillborn baby, telling them nurses at the hospital where she delivered had taken it for her.

From there, Braun’s story escalated.

She told the women she had a bleeding disorder, kept them on the phone while she allegedly underwent medical procedures, and eventually claimed she had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“We really felt that there was an individual who was alone in the world going through something really horrible and we were just willing to put the scope of our practice aside and help her,” Perry said, adding supporting Braun around the clock through the ordeal had left them sleep deprived.

CRACKS IN THE STORY

But the inconsistencies started to mount, and Perry became suspicious.

“At one point we were told she was in the ICU, and we could hear a small dog barking, and we made an excuse for that – you’re so into it – maybe there was someone else who was alone, and their dying wish was to have a small dog, but we started hearing that dog again when she was at another location,” Perry said.

“Truly she had just created such a big story the details started to fall apart even for herself.”

Perry said she and her colleague eventually reported their concerns to a police crisis centre, and when emergency services went to Braun’s house, they found her at home, perfectly healthy.

She says the experience left her feeling traumatized and taken advantage of.

“A lot of doulas become loss support doulas because of their own experiences with loss, and to find out that someone had been faking the experience they really did go through is very hurtful… very traumatizing.”

POLICE BELIEVED THERE MAY BE MORE VICTIMS

Braun was arrested by Brantford police on Monday.

She’s now facing 32 charges ranging from criminal harassment to sexual assault.

Police say the charges are related to offences alleged to have occurred in multiple Ontario communities between June, 2022 and February, 2023.

Police say they're releasing the name of the accused because investigators believe there may be more victims.

"I know that there are at least six [victims] that I’m aware of," Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said. "We do anticipate that there are more, which is why we released the name of this individual."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-7050 ext. 2262 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.

Braun is facing the following charges:

Criminal harassment (10 counts)

False pretenses (12 counts)

Fraud (4 counts)

Sexual assault (3 counts)

Indecent act (3 counts)

CTV Kitchener has been in contact with several other doulas who say Braun took advantage of their services.

Braun is currently in custody and will appear for a bail hearing Friday.