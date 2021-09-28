'Much more has to be done': Sattler plans to table new bill on preventing sexual violence

London West MPP Peggy Sattler announced her intention to table a new private member's bill when the legislature resume sitting next week. This will be an update to a bill first introduced in 2017

“I am going to be hopeful that the government will be more receptive this time around. I’m going to be bringing the experience of my community to the legislature as a reason why this bill is so important.” Sattler said at a news conference held on Western University’s campus, inside ‘The Wave’ restaurant.

Joining Sattler Tuesday were members of both Western and Fanshawe College’s student associations, as well as representatives of the walkout at Western that took place on Sept. 17.

“Students have been scared, exhausted and disheartened. And our community has been heartbroken and angry. There’s a clear culture problem that needs to be addressed and we’re ready to see change on campus and in our communities” says Eunice Oladejo, VP external for Westerns University Students' Council

“We’re dedicated to pursuing institutional change which protects people on as well as off the campus,” added Hayden Van Neck, a representative of the walkout that occurred earlier this month.

Fanshawe College’s Student Union President Ricardo Souza says the feeling on campus following the threats made against students there two weeks ago as been frightful.

“Our students come to college to live and enjoy life in our city, and they should be able to do this safely.”

Sattler’s new bill will require all current employees, not just new hires, to receive sexual violence and harassment training, as well as removing the exemption for servers to be paid less than minimum wage, potentially subjecting workers to harassment due to the reliance on tips.

AnnaLise Trudell from Anova says this bill will greatly improve on the measures introduced by Smart Serve last week.

“Peggy’s bill goes a step further in really putting accountability measures to this work. Putting timelines, and also making it feasible that it would apply to all folks involved in the sector.”

The Ontario legislature will resume Monday with a throne speech. Sattler says she hopes to table her bill officially in the near future.