Much, much warmer in Calgary next week

When you forecast and report the weather, one of the key things you have to learn – sort of a coming-of-age thing – is that theoretically, there really is no bad weather, and it certainly goes beyond subjectivity to personal taste. This is to say, if I despise snow, I cannot write this article admonishing five centimetres-worth in the forecast without the snowshoe or downhill communities writing angry letters. There are a scant few exceptions to this rule. Air quality from smoke is one; cold is another.

Which is why I have a fully-italicized standalone sentence below. I cannot stress enough how excited I am to write it. It's also why I published this tweet yesterday:

When you head to Twitter after the extreme cold warnings leave your portion of the province:#yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/AdUpKYdmWT

Arctic air slid into our province from the north yesterday. But, it’s on the way out the door. Tomorrow evening, another weak impulse is expected to run through, which will shove another cool evening our way.

And it’s the last gasp of cool air for a while.

High pressure from the south is ramping up and pushing the jet north of us for the first time in weeks. This means we'll have an outlet for warmer air from the south to move in, and a hard stop on cold air from the north.

The worst part, if one can use the term "worst," is a thaw-freeze cycle between daytime highs with a positive value and overnight lows in the negatives. This will likely create some midweek unpleasantness on the roads.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -21 C

Evening: risk of flurries, then clearing, low -25 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -27 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high -8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -10

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1

As a nice homage to our cold weather, the ice crystals floating through the air in Brooks provided this magnificent display of light pillars for Treena!

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!