Much needed rain in the local forecast

Carrying over from the weekend, there is rain in the forecast for the next couple of days.

Drizzle continues on Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

We get a sunny break on Wednesday with a seasonal high of 20 C before showers are back in the forecast on Thursday.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16

Monday Night: Cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Low 8.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 18 with temperature falling to 13 in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 20.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 16.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.