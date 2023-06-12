Much needed rain in the local forecast
Carrying over from the weekend, there is rain in the forecast for the next couple of days.
Drizzle continues on Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
We get a sunny break on Wednesday with a seasonal high of 20 C before showers are back in the forecast on Thursday.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16
Monday Night: Cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Low 8.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 18 with temperature falling to 13 in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 20.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 16.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
