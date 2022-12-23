Much of Manitoba experiencing 'extremely cold' wind chill values: ECCC

Areas in both northern and southern Manitoba are experiencing frigid temperatures and extremely cold wind chill values as we head into the holiday weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an extreme cold warning for a number of communities on Friday, including Winnipeg, Brandon, and Portage la Prairie.

According to the weather agency, areas in the south can expect wind chill values near -40 C on Friday, while northern regions can expect wind chill values near -45 C.

Weather conditions are expected to ease by Christmas Eve.

ECCC is reminding Manitobans to watch out for cold-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in the fingers and toes. Manitobans are urged to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

ECCC also urges residents to check on their family, friends and neighbours who are older; keep emergency supplies in their vehicles; and ensure their pets are safe.

Environment Canada has also issued a blowing snow advisory for a number of Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg, Morden and Selkirk.

The weather agency advises that strong northerly winds combined with freshly fallen snow will cause blowing snow in parts of the Red River Valley on Friday. ECCC expects conditions to deteriorate in the morning, with the worst conditions in open areas.

As the wind eases up in the evening, conditions will improve.

Blowing snow can cause poor visibility, which makes travel dangerous. Those driving in affected areas should be prepared to adjust to changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while you are driving, you should slow down, watch for tail lights, and be prepared to stop.