Much of northeast under severe thunderstorm watch, hail possible

Severe thunderstorms could develop Friday afternoon in communities across northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said.

Under a severe thunderstorm watch are Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake, Manitoulin Island, Kirkland Lake, Blind River, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, West Nipissing, Killarney and Superior East.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon with increasing potential for strong wind gusts and hail as the day progresses," Environment Canada said in a news release.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

The release warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year," Environment Canada said. "Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that residents take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.