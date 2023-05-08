Mudslide risk prompts Highway 99 closure

Due to the risk of mudslides, Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet was closed Monday night for nearly 12 hours, according to B.C.'s Transportation Ministry.

The closure began at 8 p.m. in order for conditions to be reassessed before a tentative reopening at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"Rain and thunderstorms are in Environment Canada's forecast for the region, which may trigger mud or debris flows down known slide paths," a statement from the province said.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Transportation Ministry wrote on Twitter that the area of Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet was officially open in both directions.

In 2021, when catastrophic flooding hit the province, five people died in mudslides along this stretch of highway. Since then, the risk of weather-triggered mudslides has prompted multiple closures for safety reasons.

While no weather or storm warnings are in effect for this part of the province, warmer-than-average weather this month has caused flooding in the Interior. In northeastern B.C., wildfires also sparked, prompting some evacuations.

With temperatures forecasted to heat up as the week progresses, B.C.'s emergency preparedness minister provided an update Monday outlining the current situation and future concerns.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: #BCHwy99 will be proactively closed between #Pemberton and #Lillooet from 8 pm TONIGHT (Mon. May 8) to 7am tomorrow (Tues. May 9) due to increased risk of slide activity from thunderstorms forecast in the area. Check @DriveBC for updates. https://t.co/qBnMcnt1sV pic.twitter.com/j9BYYCBbxH