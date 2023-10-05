Muggy Thursday before showers arrive

It will be another hot and humid day in the capital before several days with the possibility of showers.

Thursday's high of 28C will feel like 32C with the humidex. It will be mainly sunny and wind out of the south will gust to 40 km/h this morning before tapering off this afternoon.

Showers are expected to start around noon on Friday and there's a risk of a thunderstorm.

Friday's daytime high of 24C will feel slightly warmer with the humidex.

Rain is in the forecast for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Saturday: showers and a high of 15C and low of 7C.

Sunday: 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12C and low of 5C.

Monday: 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11C and low of 5C.