Mugshot released after Donald Trump surrenders on Georgia 2020 election charges

The mugshot of former U.S. president Donald Trump has been released after he surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.

Trump's surrender comes after his lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani's, who turned himself in on Wednesday.

Trump was indicted last week along with Giuliani and 17 others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters after the Republican president lost to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.

The former president faces 13 felony counts in the Georgia case, including racketeering, which is typically used to target organized crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss and setting up an illegitimate slate of electors to undermine the formal congressional certification of Biden's 2020 victory.

Trump also faces two sets of federal charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith -- one case in Washington involving election interference and one in Miami involving classified documents he retained after leaving office in 2021. He faces 91 criminal counts in total.

Trump agreed to post US$200,000 bond and accepted bail conditions that would bar him from threatening witnesses or his co-defendants in the Georgia case.

At the time of his surrender, Trump weighed in at 215 pounds and was listed as being six-foot-three, with "strawberry or blond hair" and blue eyes, according to Fulton County jail records.

Soon after the mugshot was shared publicly, the Trump campaign started selling T shirts bearing the mugshot and the words "NEVER SURRENDER" on them for US$34 online.

With files from CNN and The Associated Press