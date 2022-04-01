Multi-billion-dollar ski resort expansion plans for Fraser Valley move to 'development phase'

A multi-billion-dollar vision to turn a small ski resort in the Fraser Valley into one of B.C.’s largest ski destinations is one step closer to reality.

The Fraser Valley Regional District has approved an official community plan for the Hemlock Valley area, which includes Sasquatch Mountain Resort.

“We’ve been in the planning phase the last five to six years and it’s really exciting to finally move into the development phase,” said Johanne Dyck, the general manager of the resort.

Sasquatch’s proposal would see new condos, hotels, restaurants and retail space built over a 15-to-20-year period. Proponents expect construction of a hostel and staff accommodations with retail space to begin in the summer of 2023. The following year, developers hope to break ground on 600 condo units and 80,000 square feet of commercial space.

“All of it is to help bring together that resort community feel where you’ll be able to walk from one area to the next like you would see in Sun Peaks or Whistler Village,” said Dyck.

During peak periods, the resort currently sees 1,600 to 2,100 visitors daily. But the long term plan is to increase that to 16,000, with a total of 23 chairlifts and more than 280 runs on the mountain.

“It’s a beautiful place,” said Doug Janzen who has been skiing at Sasquatch for about 50 years, adding that the resort has been waiting a long time for expansion.

“But I would be perfectly happy if it stayed just the way it is as well, because it’s really good already,” he said.

Skier Andrew Edelson calls Sasquatch “a hidden gem.”

“I think it’s wonderful for the mountain. (It will) be nice to expand. Get some more runs. Get some really good chairlifts,” Edelson added.

Sasquatch is already moving to year-round operations this summer with the opening of an aerial park, disc golf and new hiking trails. Next summer, they will begin work on a mountain coaster.

“It’s really exciting. It would bring a lot of opportunity,” said Jason Lum, Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District.

But he said the massive project also faces challenges.

“There’s going to be … challenges with infrastructure, challenges with servicing, you know? There’s going to be challenges working with access to the mountain. There’s going to be environmental concerns, I’m sure,” Lum explained.

“Just the amount of traffic and turning that into a multi-season resort, there’s definitely going to be hurdles to overcome and really good conversations that need to happen with the residents … that will be affected, with First Nations in the area.”

The project is estimated to cost upwards of $2.5 billion.