Multi-car crash blocks major street in Surrey for hours

A major street in Surrey was closed for hours as police investigated a multi-vehicle crash.

The RCMP said the crash happened on 176th Street shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash involved "multiple" vehicles, police said in a statement. It is unclear what caused the crash, but fortunately no one was seriously injured.

The southbound lanes of 176th Street were closed between 88 and 96 avenues for hours as officials investigated. The lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, including those who may have dash-cam video, is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502.