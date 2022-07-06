Multi-car crash blocks major street in Surrey for hours
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter and Producer
Kendra Mangione
A major street in Surrey was closed for hours as police investigated a multi-vehicle crash.
The RCMP said the crash happened on 176th Street shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash involved "multiple" vehicles, police said in a statement. It is unclear what caused the crash, but fortunately no one was seriously injured.
The southbound lanes of 176th Street were closed between 88 and 96 avenues for hours as officials investigated. The lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, including those who may have dash-cam video, is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502.
-
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid party revoltU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
-
Bluesfest is back today after two years of COVID-19 cancellationsFans will be packing into the grounds at LeBreton Flats tonight for the first in-person Bluesfest since 2019.
-
-
-
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbitNASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Patrick Brown to remain on Conservative leadership ballots despite disqualificationDespite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
-
RCMP on scene of hit and run in BlackfaldsBlackfalds RCMP were called to the scene of a serious hit and run collision Wednesday evening.
-
Sudbury church holding scrap car fundraiserChrist the King Church in Sudbury is looking for your scrap vehicle.