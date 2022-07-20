Multi-day heat event continues push through Windsor-Essex

The heat warnings remain in effect for most of the province on Wednesday, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to Environment Canada, the multi-day heat event is now expected to last until Sunday.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Environment Canada warns people to watch for the effects of heat illness such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday Night: A few showers ending this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a severe thunderstorm early this evening. Low 21.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday: Sunny. High 33.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Sunday: Showers. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.