'Multi-day snowfall event' to dump 20 cm on Ottawa by Friday

The Ottawa region could get up to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday, with a mix of winter weather expected in the capital over the next few days.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for a "multi-day snow event" starting Tuesday night.

The wintry mix will start with freezing rain or freezing drizzle mixed with snow, transitioning to just snow by Wednesday morning.

The snow is expected to taper off by Friday. Environment Canada says 10 to 20 centimetres could fall by Friday, and warns of reduce visibility to do blowing snow.

In a statement, the city of Ottawa says it is reviewing its options for snow removal in the downtown core while the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration continues to leave heavy trucks parked on Wellington Street and other areas.

"The City is currently reviewing different options and plans for snow clearing in the downtown area given the weather forecast for the coming days. As the situation with the demonstration remains fluid, contingencies are being put in place," the statement said. "We do not anticipate impacts to snow clearing operations in other parts of the City."

OTTAWA FORECAST

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 8.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow in the morning. Snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday: Snow. High minus 10.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 13.