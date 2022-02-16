Multi-day storm brings damaging wind, rain, ice and snow through area

Some messy weather has come through Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.

On Monday morning, Waterloo Region reached a low of -25 degrees Celsius, recorded at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the temperature had climbed to 7 C, a jump of more than 30 C. The winter warmup was felt all across southern Ontario. Collingwood climbed to 11 C during the noon hour Wednesday, while Toronto Pearson International Airport surpassed the daily record high climbing to 10.2 C by 1 p.m., breaking the record of 7.9 C set back in 1999.

A low pressure system tracking northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario brought a messy mix of precipitation starting Wednesday that lasted through early Friday.

HEAVY RAIN POURS DOWN

The mild temperatures came with damaging southwest winds gusting 60-80 km/h Wednesday. Periods of rain became heavy at times Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Rainfall warnings were in place for Waterloo Region, part of Wellington County, Dunnville, Caledonia, Haldimand, Simcoe, Delhi, Norfolk, the Niagara Region and the Kingston area. The heavy rain combined with melting snow posed a risk for flooding, along with the frozen grounds’ reduced ability to absorb the rainfall.

Winter storm warnings, snowfall warnings and Special weather statements were also in place for various areas.

SNOW FALLS ONTO REGION

As of Thursday morning, Waterloo Region and Southern Wellington County were under snowfall warnings, with 15 to 25 cm expected through the afternoon and into Friday morning.

Portions of the 7/8 expressway through Kitchener were barely visible by Thursday night, as road conditions worsened in the surrounding areas as well. Guelph emergency responders said roads continued to be challenging, while OPP advised residents not to go anywhere, as multiple spinouts and collisions were reported across Southwestern Ontario.

Among the road challenges in the region Thursday night, a transport truck became stuck at the intersection of King Street and Wellington Street. Drivers were forced to go around until the truck was moved.

"The way he was angled, he wasn't going ahead unless he had either a pull up or straightened out the back of the trailer, which the tow truck driver was willing to do," said fellow truck driver Dan Cochrane, who stopped to see if he could help.

By early Friday, the snowfall warning was lifted from Waterloo Region.

DEEP FREEZE RETURNS

Through Thursday morning, temperatures drastically dropped and precipitation transitioned once again to snow, freezing rain and ice pellets by the evening. Snow, heavy at times, came through Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

The temperature fell to below freezing for most areas by Thursday afternoon, partnered with a strong north wind. Temperatures continued to drop to near -15 C overnight into early Friday in Waterloo Region.