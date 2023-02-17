iHeartRadio

Multi-vehicle collision causes traffic chaos on Highway 400 in Barrie


Traffic was bumper to bumper in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 through Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 17, 2023, for a multi-vehicle collision. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Police closed the southbound lanes along Highway 400 in Barrie shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday for a multi-vehicle collision.

The crash happened just south of Mapleview Drive.

Authorities say the collision involved a transport-truck that lost a load of lumber.

No injuries were reported.

The section of highway was closed for several hours for the cleanup.

It has since reopened.

