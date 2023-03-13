Multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sends three to hospital

A three-car crash in a snowstorm Friday night sent all three drivers to hospital.

Barrie Police were called to a three-car collision on County Rd. 27 between Humber Street and Muirfield Drive in the city’s southwest end.

Police say a southbound vehicle crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck a northbound SUV.

At the same time, a third vehicle, which was travelling north and approaching the collision scene, struck one of the involved vehicles.

At the time of the crash, the roads were snow-covered, and it was snowing.

All three drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, one driver was later transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The road remained closed for more than six hours for the police investigation.

There is no word on any charges at this point.