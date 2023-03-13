Multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sends three to hospital
A three-car crash in a snowstorm Friday night sent all three drivers to hospital.
Barrie Police were called to a three-car collision on County Rd. 27 between Humber Street and Muirfield Drive in the city’s southwest end.
Police say a southbound vehicle crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck a northbound SUV.
At the same time, a third vehicle, which was travelling north and approaching the collision scene, struck one of the involved vehicles.
At the time of the crash, the roads were snow-covered, and it was snowing.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
All three drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, one driver was later transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
The road remained closed for more than six hours for the police investigation.
There is no word on any charges at this point.
-
Kingston high school teacher charged with sexual assaultA teacher at a Kingston high school has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the school board said Tuesday evening.
-
Police say they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying Oshawa homicide victimPolice say that they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying a homicide victim who was located following a house fire in Durham earlier this month.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.
-
Beloved restaurant Kent’s Kitchen closing after serving Chinatown for decadesFrom its jam packed to-go containers to its affordable food prices, Kent’s Kitchen has been a staple in Chinatown for decades.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assaultThree boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
-
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec BaldwinA special prosecutor who doubles as a state legislator is stepping down from her role in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin in the death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set.
-
-
Ottawa-area friends score $5 million lottery jackpot after winning numbers came in a dreamTwo friends from Ottawa-Gatineau have won $5 million after playing lottery numbers that came to one of them in a dream more than 20 years ago.
-
Sault hospital emergency department delays expected through summer, fallThe Sault Area Hospital is warning patients they may be in for longer wait times than usual and officials say relief is expected in the summer and fall.