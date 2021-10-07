Multi-vehicle collision in Clearview Twp sends three to hospital

A three-vehicle crash closed a portion of Highway 26 in Clearview Township early Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened between 27/28 Sideroad and Mosley Street and Sideroad 33/34 at the roundabout.

Huronia West OPP says that one vehicle lost control and collided with two other cars.

All three drivers were taken to a Collingwood hospital.

Police say two people had minor injuries, and a third suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.