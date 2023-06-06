Multi-vehicle collision in Midland construction zone sends 4 to hospital

Provincial police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle collision in a Midland construction zone that injured several people.

The crash happened just after 1:00 p.m. on Simcoe Road 93 between Angela Schmidt Foster Road and Yonge Street on Tuesday.

Police say four people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital, including one person transported by ORNGE air ambulance to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

A section of Simcoe Road 93, between Highway 12 and Yonge Street, was closed for several hours for the police investigation.

The area has since reopened.



Police say no charges have been laid at this time.