Emergency crews attend multi-vehicle crash on County Road 93 in Midland

Emergency crews attended the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Midland.

According to provincial police, three vehicles were involved in the crash on County Road 93 late Tuesday afternoon.

Two people had to be extricated with one transported to local hospital as a precaution.

Police closed the area around the dinner hour north and south for the investigation and cleanup at Highway 12 and Balm Beach Road/Yonge Street.

The road has since reopened.

There's no word on the cause of the crash.