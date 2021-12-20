Multi-vehicle collision sends four to hospital in Kawartha Lakes

Four people have been taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries, following a multi-vehicle collision in Emily Township, west of Omemee.

Police say paramedics took three people to a local hospital, and one person was taken to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries when three vehicles collided Monday morning.

Officers with the Kawartha Lakes OPP closed Highway 7 at Mount Horeb Road and Heights Road for the investigation.

It's unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Police expect the area to remain closed for several hours.