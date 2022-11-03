Couple says a multi-vehicle crash in a London grocery store parking lot sent three family members to hospital
Witness reports say at least three people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the parking lot of a south London grocery store.
Emergency responders were called to the No Frills at 925 Southdale Road at around 4:47 p.m.
The grocery store sits in a plaza at the southeast corner of Southdale and Colonel Talbot Road.
Police tape created a perimeter around a large area of the parking lot and police remained on scene throughout the evening.
It's uncertain how many vehicles were directly involved but at least two, a pick-up and a small SUV, sustained significant damage.
A couple arrived on scene around eight in the evening to survey the damage. They told CTV their family members were involved.
They declined to speak on camera but say the man's sister, nephew and his nephew's two-year-old child were among those taken to hospital.
The nephew reportedly threw his son into their awaiting vehicle to avoid the child being hit.
The full extent of the injuries are not known at this time and no other details have been released.
