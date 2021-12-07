RCMP respond to multi-vehicle crash on Manitoba highway
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Manitoba RCMP officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Tuesday morning.
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said they do not have a lot of information yet on the crash, but said a call came in just before 7:15 a.m., and officers went to the scene.
Police could not confirm how many vehicles were involved in the crash but said a semi jackknifed and was blocking traffic.
Mounties note the roads in the area are “quite slippery.”
The westbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed between Highway 100 and Highway 207, but have since reopened.
Police said they don’t know the extent of the injuries, but an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
-
A new low-barrier women’s shelter in Sudbury will open in JanuaryThe Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario will be opening a low-barrier women’s shelter in the New Year.
-
Muskoka Lakes man facing charges after assault on two OPP officersA 44-year old Muskoka Lakes man is facing multiple charges after an assault on two officers.
-
Vancouver woman hospitalized in Mexico after stranger assaultWhat was supposed to be a week of relaxation has turned into a nightmare for a Vancouver woman.
-
No injuries after fire south of Jasper Avenue: EFRSEdmonton Fire was called to a building on fire just south of Jasper Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
-
Deadline approaching to get Christmas gifts and cards mailed out on timeCanada Post is warning of the imminent deadline for people who want to mail out gifts and cards and have them arrive before Christmas.
-
Twelve COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at St. FXThere are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at St. FX University in Antigonish, N.S. and more cases are expected in the coming days.
-
Brantford bridge, damaged during 2018 ice jam, finally reopensA pedestrian bridge in Brantford, that's been closed for nearly four years, has now reopened.
-
B.C. patients learning they were treated by alleged fake nurseA number of past patients at B.C. Women’s Hospital are learning they were treated by a woman accused of fraudulently posing as a nurse.
-
Fundraising game nights to return to Canadian Legions and service clubsAfter nearly two years of shutdowns and restrictions, Legions and service clubs are again able to host fundraising game nights.