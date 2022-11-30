1 killed in crash east of Edmonton on Wednesday

One person is dead after a crash in Strathcona County on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 14 east of Range Road 205 around 3 p.m.

Police say a Dodge Ram headed westbound on Highway 14 crashed head-on into a semi driving eastbound.

The 26-year-old man driving the Ram and the driver of the semi were taken to hospital. The driver of the Ram sustained non-life threatening injuries, and the semi driver suffered minor injuries.

The passenger in the Ram, a 59-year-old man from Spruce Grove, was declared dead at the scene.

Two additional vehicles were damaged in the crash, but none of the occupants were seriously injured.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated.