Multi-vehicle crash closes MR 80 in Sudbury Tuesday morning

First responders in Greater Sudbury are on the scene of a collision involving multiple vehicles on Municipal Road 80, police said in a tweet just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The three vehicle crash occurred north of Lasalle Boulevard near the Maley Drive interchange.

Greater Sudbury Police Service along with fire crews and EMS have responded to the crash.

Police/Fire/EMS are on scene at a collision involving several veh's on MR 80 north of Lasalle Blvd near the Maley Drive interchange. North and southbound traffic cannot proceed to and from Valley East at this time. Please detour via Azilda or Radar Road until further notice.

Two individuals were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is closed in both directions.

Those looking to travel to Sudbury from Valley East or to Valley East from Sudbury are directed to detour though the community of Azilda or via Rader Road.

“Road will be opened shortly,” said police, in a follow-up tweet shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Winter weather appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Update - 3 vehicles involved in collision. 2 individuals transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Road will be opened shortly. Thank you for your patience. Please note - weather conditions are poor. Avoid driving if possible. Drive slowly & leave extra space.

“Weather conditions are poor. Avoid driving if possible,” police said.

“Drive slowly & leave extra space.”