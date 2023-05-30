iHeartRadio

Highway 3 reopenes after multi-vehicle crash


Ontario Provincial Police logo and cruiser lights (supplied)

A section of Highway 3 between Leamington and Essex has reopened following a lengthy closure due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The highway was closed in both directions between Essex County Road 27 and County Road 29 in Kingsville.

Police say there were four vehicles involved in the collision. Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition. 

No other details have been provided.

