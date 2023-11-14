iHeartRadio

Multi-vehicle crash disrupts Kitchener rush hour


Homer Watson Boulevard approaching Pioneer Drive in Kitchener on Nov. 13, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

A crash involving multiple vehicles slowed down rush hour traffic in Kitchener Monday evening.

One lane of Homer Watson Boulevard approaching Pioneer Drive was blocked around 6 p.m.

Three vehicles could be seen with damage.

Police have not said if there are any injuries or what caused the crash.

12