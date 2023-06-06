iHeartRadio

Multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil sends 2 people to hospital


File image.

Emergency crews were at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Innisfil Tuesday morning.

According to the deputy fire chief, one person had to be freed from their vehicle following the crash on Yonge Street between the Fifth and Sixth Lines.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Fire crews have since cleared the scene.

