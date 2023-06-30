Multi-vehicle crash in Midland construction zone claims life of Penetanguishene man
A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man has died weeks after a collision in a Midland construction zone sent four people to the hospital.
According to provincial police, one of the involved drivers, who was taken to a Toronto trauma centre via air ambulance following the June 5 crash, died of his injuries on June 24.
Police did not release the identity of the victim.
The three-vehicle collision happened just after 1 p.m. on Simcoe Road 93, one kilometre north of Highway 12.
Police said the crash forced one vehicle off the road.
Provincial police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
No charges have been laid at this time.
Police ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam video of the crash who haven't already come forward to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or via email.
