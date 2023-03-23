Multi-vehicle crash in southwest London
CTV News London Reporter
Gerry Dewan
At least four vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of Wonderland Road south and Commissioners Road west at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.
Two vehicles collided in the intersection, sending an SUV into traffic waiting at the stoplight in the westbound lanes of Commissioners Road.
At one point fire ignited under the hood of one vehicles but a passerby used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out.
Emergency responders, including London fire, arrived shortly after.
Traffic is flowing in all directions but there are lane restrictions on the Commissioners Road westbound lanes and Wonderland Road northbound lanes.
A number of people were being assessed at the scene, but injuries didn’t appear serious.
-
Small earthquake near Victoria lightly felt by residentsA minor earthquake that rumbled off the coast of Victoria early Thursday morning was lightly felt by some residents.
-
Briercrest man wins $100K on Daily Grand DrawA man from Briercrest, Sask. is $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to his ticket for the March 6 Daily Grand Draw.
-
Hitmen strike late in Lethbridge, defeating Hurricanes 3-2The Hitmen didn't lead for very much of the game Wednesday night, but they led at the right part of it – the end – en route to a 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes Wednesday night in Lethbridge.
-
London philanthropists put $1 million into cancer fighting fecal transplantationA London couple, already known for giving to the community, has donated to a study into how poop could help fight cancer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador paints rosy financial picture with budgetNewfoundland and Labrador is hoping to eliminate its deficit in the next two fiscal years.
-
South Perth resident loses $32,500 to Publisher’s Clearing House scam: policeStratford police said a resident from the Township of South Perth reported losing over $30,000 to a Publisher’s Clearing House scam.
-
Car drives into downtown Windsor park, driver arrestedWindsor police say a driver is facing an impaired charge after driving into a downtown park, flattening a park bench.
-
'You risk everything just to be safe': Saskatoon teen fled Afghanistan selected for $100K awardA Saskatoon teen has won $100,000 as one of the 2023 Loran Scholars.
-
Ottawa French Catholic school board piloting four-day week at two schoolsThe Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est has announced plans for a four-day school week pilot-projectthis fall, becoming the first school board in Ontario to offer families a shortened school week schedule.