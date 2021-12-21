Multi-vehicle crash involving cop cruiser on Hwy 11 sends four to hospital
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Police closed a section of Highway 11 in Bracebridge for several hours Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser.
Bracebridge OPP says the crash happened around noon in the northbound lanes near High Falls Road.
Police say an officer was attending to a disabled vehicle when another car struck the officer's cruiser from behind.
Four people, including the police officer, were taken to hospital with minor to non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes along Highway 11 have since reopened.
-
-
Young Sudburian donates socks to the Samaritan CentreIn less than two months, the Samaritan Centre in Greater Sudbury will host its annual Coldest Night of the Year walk to raise funds for their work.
-
Strong storms will clash with 'Arctic air' over the holidays, officials warnBritish Columbia residents are being urged to prepare for extremely cold temperatures, power outages and slick streets as a series of winter storm and freezing rain warnings covered most of the province.
-
City of London passes 2022 budgetLondon City Council approved the 2022 municipal budget without any changes since deliberations earlier this month.
-
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits remote part of AlaskaA moderate earthquake struck a remote part of Alaska Tuesday but people in Anchorage felt shaking. There were no immediate reports of damage.
-
Employee at Club Regent Casino tests positive for COVID-19Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) says two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week – one of which was working at the Club Regent Casino.
-
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID-19 surgeThe NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics over concerns that the pandemic will disrupt the league's ability to complete a full season.
-
'Everyone feels really numb': Manitoba business call for help amid new restrictionsBusinesses in Manitoba are feeling the pinch as another round of pandemic restrictions have gone into effect.
-
Farhi Holdings acquires the former Greyhound bus terminal in LondonThe ubiquitous Farhi Holdings sign has not yet been mounted on the exterior, but another prominent building has been purchased by downtown London’s largest landlord.