Multi-vehicle crash involving cop cruiser shuts down portion of Hwy 11

A portion of Highway 11 is shut down in Bracebridge following a three-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser.

Bracebridge OPP say the accident happened at noon on Tuesday near High Falls Road in the northbound lanes. An officer was attending to a disabled vehicle when another car struck the officer's cruiser from behind.

Four people were taken to hospital with minor to non-life-threatening injuries, including a police officer.

Police say the northbound lanes will be closed for several hours as OPP investigate. Highway 11 south remains open.