Emergency crews at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision involving RCMP's Emergency Response Team in Surrey.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, at 148th Street and 100 Avenue.

At least one person was extricated from a sedan and has been taken to hospital.

In a brief statement, the RCMP said the crash involves a civilian vehicle and a police vehicle, and that it was the civilian driver who was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from B.C. Emergency Health Services said three people had been injured. Two were considered to be in serious but stable condition, while the third was in critical condition.

In addition to the civilian driver, the other two people were also taken to hospital, BCEHS said.

Traffic in the area will be disrupted for hours as police investigate this collision, the RCMP warned.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been called to the scene, as has the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Anyone with more information or dash-cam video is asked to contact Mounties.

This is a developing news story

Emergency crews in Surrey are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving a police vehicle at 148 St & 100 Ave. One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/cFddqwTQO3