iHeartRadio

Multi-vehicle crash, involving police cruiser, on Highway 11 north


Police at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Fri., Sept. 23, 2022 (OPP/Twitter)

A multi-vehicle collision involving a n unmarked police cruiser and two passenger cars caused delays along Highway 11 Friday morning.

Provincial police say the three-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes near Line 13 in Oro-Medonte, reducing the highway to one lane.

Police say no one was reportedly injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The area has since fully reopened.

12