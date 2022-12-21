Multi-vehicle crash involving three semi trucks near Lac La Biche: RCMP

A crash involving three semi trucks, trailers and two pickup trucks has Highway 881 completely shut down at Alpac Road near Township 695A northeast of Lac La Biche Wednesday evening.

Traffic in both directions was expected to be blocked for several hours while crews investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

RCMP asked drivers to stay off Highway 881 as black ice and poor conditions were affecting visibility and traction.

Mounties say no serious injuries have been reported.