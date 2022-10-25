Multi-vehicle crash near St. Thomas sends one to hospital
A four-vehicle crash on the outskirts of St. Thomas, Ont. sent one person to hospital Tuesday afternoon around 5:00 p.m.
CTV News London arrived on scene at Wellington Road and Highway 3 prior to first responders, as witnesses tried to help multiple people involved in the crash.
A black pickup was tipped on its side with two people inside, and airbags had deployed in a silver SUV which struck another SUV in the front-passenger side.
Debris, including a car seat, was scattered on the north side of Wellington Road.
OPP, Central Elgin Fire and EMS all arrived within minutes and began treating patients.
Despite the carnage and spectacular scene, EMS and OPP confirm only one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries expected to be a broken arm.
