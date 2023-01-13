Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Langley prompts major emergency response
A major crash on Highway 1 in Langley, B.C., Friday morning has created chaos for commuters and triggered an emergency response.
The Ministry of Transportation says two commercial vehicles and one passenger vehicle was involved in the westbound crash, which happened before the 232 Street on-ramp before 8 a.m.
Ambulances, fire trucks, police and heavy wreckers were all part of the emergency response, according to a post by the ministry on Twitter.
#BCHwy1 Vehicle incident WB at 232nd St. Left lane blocked. 2 commercial vehicles and 1 passenger vehicle involved. Ambulance/fire departed. Police remain on scene. Heavy wreckers on scene. Recovery in progress. Expect delays. #Langley— Lower Mainland Dist. (@TranBC_LMD) January 13, 2023
“Police remain on the scene,” the tweet reads. “Recovery in progress. Expect delays.”
At the time of writing, the crash is not on the radar of B.C. Emergency Health Services.
"BCEHS does not have a record of this incident in our system," a spokesperson told CTV News, shortly before 9 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
-
RCMP investigate homicide in northern SaskatchewanSaskatchewan RCMP are investigating following a man’s death in Pelican Narrows.
-
Firing of B.C. cop who lied about 2015 crash upheld in Federal CourtA Federal Court judge has upheld the firing of a B.C. RCMP officer who crashed his vehicle then lied about the accident for weeks.
-
Fan taken to hospital in critical condition after 'medical emergency' during Toronto Marlies gameThe Toronto Marlies game against the Manitoba Moose Friday night has been suspended after a fan “experienced a medical emergency in between the first and second periods.”
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts sayThere have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
Report details plans for long-awaited Granville Street renewal projectA new report details the long-awaited plans to revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District.
-
Top OJHL players past and present playing on Collingwood ice this weekendSome of the best players in the OJHL, past and present, are hitting the ice in Collingwood for a weekend celebration of Canada's game.
-
Vancouver cat café gets another chance to stay in business thanks to community's generosityLast week, Catoro Café, which allows customers to play with rescued cats and offers adoption services, announced it might have to close its doors due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic and rising costs for products.
-
Doctor-controlled robot to perform orthopedic surgeries in Dartmouth, N.S.A smart robotics system could be the future of what surgery looks like and it’s already hard at work at Dartmouth General Hospital.
-
Fight to preserve 'vitally important' federal farmland from developments goes to public hearingA fight is on to try and protect federally-owned farmland in B.C.'s Lower Mainland from being sold to developers.