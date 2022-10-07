Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 causes significant delays: OPP
A four-vehicle collision caused heavy traffic delays and backups on Highway 400 through Bradford Friday morning.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the crash happened in the northbound lanes south of Highway 89.
"Unfortunately, the damage has been done, heavy traffic delays and backed up all the way to 88. Miles and miles of crawling traffic," he says.
Provincial police are monitoring the roads this weekend with an eye on risky driving behaviours, such as speeding, aggressive, impaired and dangerous driving.
"If you're heading up north this weekend for Thanksgiving or to enjoy the beautiful colours of fall, please be careful, give yourself lots of following distance, keep your eyes open, and watch traffic in front of you and try to avoid these kinds of issues. Have a great weekend," Schmidt adds.
"Last Thanksgiving, we had five fatalities across the province, and the year before that, we also had five road fatalities, so this year, we are hoping that drivers pay attention, drive safely, drive responsibly, and let's get the number back towards zero," Schmidt concludes.
