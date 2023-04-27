iHeartRadio

Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Bradford under investigation


A delivery truck is significantly damaged after rolling into a ditch near Canal Road off Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont., on Thurs., April 27, 2023. (OPP)

Northbound traffic was slow moving along Highway 400 through Bradford Thursday afternoon as police attended to a multi-vehicle collision that sent a delivery truck rolling into the ditch.

"The driver was able to get out. Only minor injuries reported at this time," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash at Canal Road.

The cleanup and investigation caused traffic delays in both directions.

