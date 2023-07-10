Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends 3 to hospital

Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that happened on Highway 400 over the weekend.

According to Aurora OPP, the three-vehicle crash happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes, north of King Road.

A picture provincial police posted to social media shows a blue truck and a red Ferrari with significant damage to both vehicles.

Police say three people were taken to the hospital.

One person suffered minor injuries, while the extent of the other two individual's injuries are unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. There is no word on any charges at this time.

Police urge witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to call the Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777.