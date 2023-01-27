25-30 vehicles involved in QEII Highway crash near Carstairs: Alberta RCMP
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Northbound lanes of the QEII Highway were closed for several hours on Friday after a crash that involved more than a dozen vehicles near Carstairs, Alta.
The crash happened in the area of Highway 2 and Highway 581 just before 11:30 a.m.
RCMP estimate between 25 and 30 vehicles were involved.
Northbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed and southbound traffic was reduced to one lane, but by 1:15 p.m. a single northbound lane was reopened.
About an hour later, both the northbound and southbound lanes were cleared.
Calgary EMS say paramedics transported one woman to hospital in serious condition after the crash; all other people involved declined transportation.
The town of Carstairs is located roughly 45 kilometres north of Calgary.
