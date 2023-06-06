Multi-vehicle crash slows highway traffic near Langford
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
A multi-vehicle crash temporarily shut down traffic on Highway 1 in both directions between Langford and Goldstream Provincial Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., police told CTV News they were responding to a crash involving a motorcycle on the highway near Finlayson Arm Road.
A detour was put in place through Westshore Parkway while crews examined and cleared the scene.
Just before 4:30 p.m., the crash scene had been cleared, according to DriveBC
There were also traffic delays on Highway 4 on Tuesday, which leads to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet, due to a wildfire encroaching on the highway.
