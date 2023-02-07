Multi-vehicle crash snaps hydro pole and cuts power
A multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue north of Hamilton Road in London blocked traffic for several hours and has knocked out power to multiple homes.
The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses report a southbound pickup truck somehow collided with a parked car and a fence on the east side of Highbury Ave.
They say as the crash happened, a transport truck impacted a hydro pole and knocked down power lines.
A section of Highbury Ave. was blocked for nearly two hours as crews worked to clear the scene of debris and live wires.
One lane of northbound traffic is expected to remain closed for several hours as hydro workers replace a pole and power lines.
Active Incident - Highbury just north of Hamilton Rd. MVC with wires down. Both Northbound and Southbound are closed as a result of live wires down from this crash. Avoid the area. @CityofLdnOnt #ldnont @lpsmediaoffice pic.twitter.com/xukiA9l6G6— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) February 7, 2023
