Multiple 1,000lb pieces of construction equipment stolen from Barrie site

Police in Barrie are investigating after construction equipment was allegedly stolen from an active site in the city's south end.

Police received a report on Tuesday that a 1,000-pound Wacker diesel reversible plate tamper worth over $20,000 was stolen from a site on Mapleview Drive East and Madeline Drive sometime between May 31 and June 1.

Police learned two additional tampers were also pilfered from the same job site on May 29, both valued at $20,000. They believe the equipment was likely taken sometime between May 25 and May 29.

Considering the size and weight of the tamper, the authorities believe the perpetrator(s) would have required specialized equipment capable of lifting, as well as a truck or trailer to carry out the theft.

Police urge anyone with information to call the service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2634 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.