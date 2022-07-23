Multiple accidents close part of Bancroft Drive in Sudbury

Greater Sudbury Police are investigating not one but two collisions that led to the partial closure of a busy roadway early this morning.

Officers told CTV’s Lyndsay Aelick they believe a white vehicle struck a hydro pole on this corner of Bancroft Drive around 3 a.m. this morning based on debris left behind. The driver failed to remain at the scene and minutes later another vehicle got caught up in downed hydro wires bringing the hydro pole down.

Police say there were no injuries sustained by the second driver.

Sudbury Hydro crews are cleaning up the area.

Brancroft Drive is closed in both directions between Seguin Street and Avalon Road.

According to a tweet by police the road will be closed until approximately 1 p.m.