Multiple accidents close part of Bancroft Drive in Sudbury
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Lyndsay Aelick
Greater Sudbury Police are investigating not one but two collisions that led to the partial closure of a busy roadway early this morning.
Officers told CTV’s Lyndsay Aelick they believe a white vehicle struck a hydro pole on this corner of Bancroft Drive around 3 a.m. this morning based on debris left behind. The driver failed to remain at the scene and minutes later another vehicle got caught up in downed hydro wires bringing the hydro pole down.
Police say there were no injuries sustained by the second driver.
Sudbury Hydro crews are cleaning up the area.
Brancroft Drive is closed in both directions between Seguin Street and Avalon Road.
According to a tweet by police the road will be closed until approximately 1 p.m.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incidentA 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailingsBC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing GaudreauCalgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian OpenThe triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.
-
Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo regionThe self-proclaimed environmental activist group “Tyre Extinguishers” claims to be behind another round of SUV tire deflations in Waterloo region.
-
Greece battles 4 major wildfires; hotels, homes evacuatedGreece's fire service was fighting four major fires across the country Saturday, including one where they had to evacuate over 450 people at an island holiday resort.
-
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offersRogers Communications Inc. says it was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus.
-
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivorsResidential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”