'Exercise caution': Winter conditions cause multiple collisions on QEII south of Edmonton

Blowing snow and poor visibility contributed to multiple collisions on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway Thursday evening.

Mounties issued a towing advisory at 7 p.m. as snow fell throughout central Alberta. The advisory, preventing tow trucks from responding to accidents from Edmonton to the Wetaskiwin, was lifted around 9:40 p.m.

"Road conditions on the QEII Highway in the Leduc area have improved," RCMP said in a statement late Thursday night.

RCMP encouraged motorists to still "exercise caution" and adjust their driving to the current winter road conditions.

MULTIPLE ACCIDENTS

According to police, emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on the QEII southbound lane near the exit for 50 Avenue that happened around 5:20 p.m.

Almost 20 minutes later, crews were called to a seven-vehicle pileup in the southbound lane near the 50 Avenue exit as well.

"Further details of this collision are not available at this time," Mounties said in a statement.