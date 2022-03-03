iHeartRadio

'Exercise caution': Winter conditions cause multiple collisions on QEII south of Edmonton

File photo.

Blowing snow and poor visibility contributed to multiple collisions on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway Thursday evening.

Mounties issued a towing advisory at 7 p.m. as snow fell throughout central Alberta. The advisory, preventing tow trucks from responding to accidents from Edmonton to the Wetaskiwin, was lifted around 9:40 p.m.

"Road conditions on the QEII Highway in the Leduc area have improved," RCMP said in a statement late Thursday night.

RCMP encouraged motorists to still "exercise caution" and adjust their driving to the current winter road conditions.

MULTIPLE ACCIDENTS

According to police, emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on the QEII southbound lane near the exit for 50 Avenue that happened around 5:20 p.m.

Almost 20 minutes later, crews were called to a seven-vehicle pileup in the southbound lane near the 50 Avenue exit as well.

"Further details of this collision are not available at this time," Mounties said in a statement.

