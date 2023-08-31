Multiple animals die after fire in Arthur

Wellington North Fire Services (WNFS) say several pets have died from smoke inhalation following a fire at a building containing a restaurant and residential units.

On Thursday around 3:30 p.m., WNFS responded to a structure fire in Arthur.

The building consists of a restaurant on the main floor and apartments in the basement.

Fire officials said upon arrival, there was light smoke visible coming out of the building.

Everyone in the building was able to evacuate safely, and there were no reported injuries.

“Unfortunately, two dogs and two cats were lost during the fire due to smoke inhalation,” WNFS said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the origin has been isolated to the basement of the building, according to WNFS.

No damage estimate was available.

Approximately fifteen firefighters from both WNFS stations, Arthur and Mt. Forest, attended the incident.