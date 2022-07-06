iHeartRadio

Multiple animals killed in Parry Sound house fire

Crews attend a house fire on William Street in Parry Sound, Ont. on Tues., July 5, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Sarah Michaelis-Heidman)

Ten cats have died in a fire in Parry Sound.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out Tuesday morning, and the house on William Street was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

It's believed someone was looking after the residence because the homeowners were out of town at the time.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but officials say it doesn't appear suspicious in nature.

